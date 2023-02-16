Quaker Chemical (KWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.7 %

KWR stock opened at $207.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

