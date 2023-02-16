Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 38,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,450,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.