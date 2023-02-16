Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.37

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.37 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 142.87 ($1.73). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.70), with a volume of 202,279 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.37.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

