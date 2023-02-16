Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Model N (MODN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Model N (NYSE: MODN):

2/8/2023 – Model N was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $48.00.

2/8/2023 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $52.00.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,711.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,711.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,965 shares of company stock worth $2,363,870 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,327,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 270,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

