Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.57. Regis shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 98,802 shares.

Regis Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 19.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 496,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 392.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

