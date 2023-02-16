Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,318.24

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,318.24 ($28.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($29.74). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,448 ($29.72), with a volume of 2,422,690 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price target on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relx to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,565.43 ($31.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,022.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,360.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,318.24.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

