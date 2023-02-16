Rent-A-Center (RCII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of RCII opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07 and a beta of 1.82. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $42.00.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

