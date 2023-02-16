Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

