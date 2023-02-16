Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 158,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,904,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

