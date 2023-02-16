Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2023 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $68.00.

1/27/2023 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.