Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.37. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 124,140 shares changing hands.

Reunion Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$366.49 million and a P/E ratio of -20.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Insider Transactions at Reunion Gold

In other Reunion Gold news, Director Réjean Gourde sold 400,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,470,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,019,139.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

