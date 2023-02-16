Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $10,502,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

