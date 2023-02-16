Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $28.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.
RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Price Performance
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.