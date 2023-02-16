Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $28.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLVGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

