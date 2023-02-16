Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 203,806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,851.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

GOOG stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

