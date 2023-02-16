Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.22

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.22 and traded as high as C$41.51. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$41.25, with a volume of 50,207 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RCH. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84.

Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4266848 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Articles

