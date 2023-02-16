Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $557.99

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.99 ($6.77) and traded as high as GBX 592.40 ($7.19). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 591.20 ($7.18), with a volume of 1,172,553 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 638.17 ($7.75).

The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2,687.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 555.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 557.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson purchased 39,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £217,622.28 ($264,168.83).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

