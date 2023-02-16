Riskified (RSKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Riskified

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

