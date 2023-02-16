Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 58 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Institutional Trading of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

