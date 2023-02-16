Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month High at $294.38

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $294.38 and last traded at $294.31, with a volume of 136938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

