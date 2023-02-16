Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 2,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Rose Hill Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rose Hill Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Rose Hill Acquisition

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

