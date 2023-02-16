Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Delivery Hero Trading

ETR DHER opened at €42.10 ($45.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a PE ratio of -9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of €47.52 and a 200 day moving average of €43.75. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1 year high of €103.65 ($111.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

