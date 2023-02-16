R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.05

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.05 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($0.93). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93), with a volume of 304,316 shares.

R&Q Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.05. The company has a market cap of £288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 1,042.17.

Insider Activity at R&Q Insurance

In related news, insider William Spiegel sold 2,822,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83), for a total value of £1,919,212.28 ($2,329,706.58). 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

