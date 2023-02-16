Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 279,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Science 37 by 1,559.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 167,575 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Science 37 by 466.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,755,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,445,358 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNCE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Science 37 Price Performance

Science 37 Company Profile

Shares of SNCE stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.