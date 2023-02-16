Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 747 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $651.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

