Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Apparel

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,475. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

