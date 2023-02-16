Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 714,152 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 539,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 404,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

