Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 911 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

About Kelly Services

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading

