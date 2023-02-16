Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

