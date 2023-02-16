Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance
Shares of RUTH stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.84.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.