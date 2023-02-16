Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,784,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 288,038 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 285,058 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,054,549.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,800,147.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 288,038 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,508,548.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 842,974 shares of company stock valued at $32,372,291. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

