Safeguard Financial LLC Invests $224,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 87,809 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 94,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 429,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock worth $4,230,037 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

