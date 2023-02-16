Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Saia worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 98.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 146.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Saia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.82.

Saia Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $281.44 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.57. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.