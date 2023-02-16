Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.00) to €21.20 ($22.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.90 ($35.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($32.26) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

