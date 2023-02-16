Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.17.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

