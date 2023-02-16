Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.7 %

Sanofi Company Profile

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

