Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Cowen raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

SRPT stock opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

