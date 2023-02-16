Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Schneider National Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $3,695,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

