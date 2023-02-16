Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

