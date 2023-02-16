Select Medical (SEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

Select Medical stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

About Select Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

