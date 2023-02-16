Select Medical (SEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Select Medical Stock Up 2.4 %
Select Medical stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
