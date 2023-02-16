Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,793. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

