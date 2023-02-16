Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.79

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.79 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($1.86). Senior shares last traded at GBX 153.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 899,581 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.88) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.94) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Senior has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.60 ($1.97).

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm has a market cap of £644.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5,120.00.

Insider Activity

Senior Company Profile

In related news, insider Mary Waldner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,930.81). In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £18,330.92 ($22,251.66). Also, insider Mary Waldner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,930.81).

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.