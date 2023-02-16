ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,314 shares of company stock worth $6,494,536. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $191.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.09. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.