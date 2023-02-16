Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Increases By 20.2%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 965,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 175.34%.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.