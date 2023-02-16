Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Drops By 8.6%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 289,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Asure Software Price Performance

Asure Software Company Profile

ASUR stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.77.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.