Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Drops By 8.5%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,847,200 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 6,390,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

