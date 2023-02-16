Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Drops By 8.5%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 857,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $260.79 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $217.92 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

