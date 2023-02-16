Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Declines By 18.8%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
