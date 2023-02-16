Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Rises By 20.0%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $898.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 189,941 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

