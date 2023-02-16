Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Declines By 8.6%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,724,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $87,650 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63,547 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
electroCore Trading Down 4.7 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ECOR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
