Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Expands By 20.6%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on KFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
KFS stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
