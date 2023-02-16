Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Expands By 20.6%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

KFS stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 238,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

