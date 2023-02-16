Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Increases By 20.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 521,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 80,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

