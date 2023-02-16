Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Increases By 20.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
